"He's hungry" - Current champion wants Logan Paul to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 

While many believe Roman Reigns will crush Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, current WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has expressed her desire to see The Tribal Chief defeated by his opponent.

Logan Paul officially signed with the Stamford-based company last June after making a name for himself as a YouTuber and social media influencer. About three months later, he challenged Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After feuding for a few weeks, the two superstars will now square off for the title this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Speaking about her predictions for the match, 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke revealed to NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count that she wants Paul to walk out victorious.

"You know, Roman has the experience, but, you know, I think Logan Paul's hungry and I've seen some of the training videos. I've seen him come leaps and bounds from when he first started. Obviously he has that boxing background as well too. May the best one win. I do like Logan Paul though. I do like Logan Paul. He's hungry, he's a kid, he's going after what he loves. He has nothing to lose here right? So, let's go Logan Paul," she said. [1:56 - 2:27]

A SmackDown star recently addressed the possibility of facing Logan Paul. Check out his comments here.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett believes that Logan Paul is championship material

Logan Paul has competed in two matches so far in WWE. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. He then had his second bout at SummerSlam when he beat his former partner, The Miz.

Speaking about Paul's match against Roman Reigns on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett disclosed that he believes Logan Paul is championship material.

"The Paul kid becoming champion, I think would work, in every kind of way. Do I think they’re going to do it? No. I just don’t think they’ll switch the title in Saudi [Arabia]. But look, online audiences are talking about it." (H/T WrestleTalk)

WWE fans believe Logan Paul should defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Check out the details here.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes