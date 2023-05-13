Current champion considers top WWE Superstars her family

A current champion in WWE believes that the faction they are a part of has become her family.

WWE Backlash took place this past Saturday night in Puerto Rico. Zelina Vega competed for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event and got an incredible reaction from the crowd. The 32-year-old gave it her best shot, but in the end, Rhea Ripley was too much to handle, and The Eradicar left Puerto Rico as the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

The company posted behind-the-scenes footage from The Judgment Day in Puerto Rico ahead of Damian Priest's Street Fight against Bad Bunny at the premium live event. Bad Bunny picked up the upset victory at Backlash after Carlito and Savio Vega showed up and evened the odds against The Judgment Day.

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and quote-tweeted the post to say that The Judgment Day is her family.

Rhea Ripley on Damian Priest supporting The Judgment Day at WWE WrestleMania 39

Damian Priest was not booked for a match at this year's WrestleMania but was there to support his fellow stablemates.

Dominik Mysterio lost to his father, 2023 Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, at the biggest show of the year, but Rhea Ripley proved her dominance and defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. Finn Balor competed against Edge at the premium live event but came up short in a physical Hell in a Cell match.

During the behind-the-scenes footage from WWE Backlash, Rhea Ripley praised Damian Priest for being there to support the rest of The Judgment Day despite being left off the card:

"So when it came to WrestleMania 39, Priest didn't have a match. Dom had a match, Finn had a match, I had a match. He was still there supporting us and helping us throughout the day. Just being what a true family member should be, you know? Just being overall supportive and happy for us. Today, here in San Juan for Backlash, this is going to be Priest's WrestleMania," said Rhea Ripley. [03:47 - 04:17]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.



Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. Credit where it's due for Damian Priest. He was trusted to lead the match with Bad Bunny whilst protecting him in the process.Backlash 2023 was his WrestleMania. https://t.co/hSHBOgxBWu

The Judgment Day may be a heel faction, but it appears the group has each other's backs no matter what. It will be interesting to see which group they feud with next on RAW now that SmackDown has selected LWO in this year's WWE Draft.

Did you enjoy the Street Fight at Backlash? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes