Current champion hints at confrontation ahead of John Cena's WWE RAW return

John Cena is set to return to WWE on Monday Night RAW today, and Austin Theory has hinted at confronting the 16-time World Champion.

The Cenation Leader is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of WWE. He was last seen on the December 30 episode of SmackDown last year, where he competed in his first match of 2022. He and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

WWE recently shared a clip on Twitter hyping up John Cena's return. Austin Theory then responded to it with an interesting tweet. The current United States Champion acknowledged that everyone is awaiting the wrestling legend's return.

"Yes we’ve ALL been waiting !" wrote Theory.

Could Austin Theory take on John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

The United States Champion is one of the youngest stars on RAW and has the potential to become a major star in WWE. He idolized Cena growing up and has been vocal about wanting to share the ring with him.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Austin Theory commented on a possible match against the 16-time World Champion in WWE.

"I've been saying this, a lot of people are talking about John Cena. I'm gonna see Cena on Monday. Do I want a match with him? Hell yeah, hell yeah. Is he gonna do it? Who knows. I know his schedule, I know he's busy. But also something I've been thinking about, too, is what if Austin Theory faces somebody at WrestleMania that has never been in the WWE?" said Theory.

According to reports, The Cenation Leader vs. Theory is slated for the Grandest Stage of Them All. A win over the WWE veteran would be a career-defining moment for the US Champion.

