Current champion should have left title on Triple H's desk and walked away, WWE legend says

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes the aftermath of CM Punk's return should have been handled differently.

On November 25, Punk stunned the wrestling world by appearing at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago. After the event, fan footage showed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reacting furiously at ringside. The video prompted speculation over whether the reaction was real or part of a storyline.

Nash said on his Kliq This podcast that Rollins should have left his title on the desk of Triple H, real name Paul Levesque. If that happened, he believes more fans would believe that The Visionary has a legitimate issue with Punk returning to WWE after almost 10 years:

"If you wanna go old school, Seth had the belt down there with him," Nash stated. "If word got back that Seth walked by and dropped the belt on Paul's desk and said, 'F**k you, surprise back at you,' now you've got something that's a little bit more interesting." [1:11:44 – 1:12:13]

A similar incident occurred in WWE in May 2022. Frustrated with their booking, Naomi and Sasha Banks left their tag titles on the desk of then-WWE executive John Laurinaitis before walking out.

Kevin Nash's take on Seth Rollins' WWE Survivor Series reaction

CM Punk and Seth Rollins have taken digs at each other in real life over the last few years. However, Kevin Nash still believes the latter's enraged reaction was nothing more than a storyline development.

Nash thinks Rollins would have confronted Punk backstage if their issues were that bad:

"If it's a shoot [real], you're gonna clip him in the back. Because they would have hid him [Punk] all day and then you would have went back there, unless they got him in and out." [1:10:38 – 1:10:49]

On the same podcast episode, Nash gave his pick to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. He also explained why Triple H once booked himself to beat Punk.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.