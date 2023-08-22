Current champion pens emotional one-word message after victorious WWE return

A WWE Superstar recently shared a one-word reaction to a former champion returning from injury.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Usos in the main event of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. However, their reign as champions has been hampered by injury thus far, but that could be changing soon.

Kevin Owens has been out of action with a rib injury but returned to action this week and competed at a recent WWE Live Event in Ottawa. He teamed up with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre to defeat Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

Following Kevin Owens' return, Sami Zayn took to his Instagram story to share a one-word reaction.

"Home," wrote Zayn.

Zayn reacts to Kevin Owens' return.

WWE star Kevin Owens on his bond with Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been bitter enemies in the past but put aside their differences to battle The Bloodline.

Zayn was a part of The Bloodline for months and was named an Honorary Uce by the faction. However, Roman Reigns brutally attacked Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 earlier this year and wanted The Great Liberator to join in on the attack.

Rather than attack Owens, Zayn decided to hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair and officially end his time in The Bloodline.

In a recent interview on Xfinity Hangouts, Kevin Owens noted that he and Sami Zayn will inevitably be battling each other again in the future.

"There is one thing about our careers that can't be denied. When we felt like it was time, we had no problems stabbing each other in the back and getting to it. I guess me more than him a little bit, but he's done a couple. If we think it's better for our careers to fight than to team, we have no problem doing it. But yeah, we'll be tied to one another forever. There's just no way around it, so we'll see what comes," said Owens. [From 09:33 – 10:03]

The Undisputed Tag Team Championship has been an afterthought as of late due to Owens' injury. Zayn has been involved in a rivalry with JD McDonagh and The Judgment Day on WWE RAW in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see which team steps up next to challenge Zayn and Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

