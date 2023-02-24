Current champion reacts to her appearance and ratings in the WWE 2K23 game

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez commented on her ratings and appearance in the brand-new WWE 2K23 game.

WWE 2K23 is set to be released on March 17, 2023. The game's cover features John Cena, who also had the same honor eight years ago when 2K15 was released worldwide.

The 2023 Showcase mode is quite unique from previous WWE 2K games. As the cover suggests, it will follow the career of 16-time world champion John Cena. This time, the player gets to play as Cena's opponent.

Roxanne Perez defeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT women's champion after dethroning the latter's 413-day reign. Given Perez's current stint as a champion, she has achieved significant accomplishments at a young age.

The 21-year-old star took to Twitter to share that she was head over heels upon arriving at the WWE 2K23 game and stated that it was unbelievable for her. Roxanne Perez's rating in the new game is 81, which is commendable.

"I'm hereee & I kinda still can't believe it," she wrote.

You can check out Roxanne Perez's tweet below:

Which superstars have a higher rating in WWE 2K23 than they did last year?

In WWE 2K23, The Undertaker has a rating of 95, up from 90-92 in the previous edition if all of his available characters are included. However, Taker does not currently have the highest number because that honor belongs to Brock Lesnar, who jumped from 94 to a startling 97.

The Rock was also significantly boosted from 93 to 96 this year. Some current superstars have also seen an increase in ratings, such as Gunther, who went from 86 to 88 after being playable as WALTER. Bobby Lashley's rating increased by one point to 92.

The upgrades for Lesnar, Taker, and The Great One are simply a result of their long careers. The three superstars are some of the most well-known names in sports entertainment, and their star ratings in the 2K23 game reflect this.

WWE fans and superstars are on their toes with the launch of this year's 2K23. The revelation of WWE Superstar ratings has also prepared everyone for nail-biting.

What did you think of Roxanne Perez's rating in the 2K23 game? Sound off in the comments section below.

