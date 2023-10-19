Current champion reacts to Rhea Ripley turning down challenge from WWE Hall of Famer

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest name in the women's division of WWE, and she has several admirers among her contemporaries and even legends.

Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson recently disclosed she is growing an obsession with Ripley and would love to have a match against her. However, she also added that the Judgment Day star would probably "kill her."

The Aussie responded to this with a mention of her on-screen boyfriend, NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. She claimed that she doesn't want to upset him and, as a result, is turning down the challenge.

Dom has now reacted to Ripley's tweet, reassuring the latter that she wouldn't, supposedly even if she took on Wilson in a first-time-ever match:

"Don’t worry mami you could do no wrong," Dominik Mysterio wrote on Twitter/X, in response to Rhea Ripley's message to WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to face the returning Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark in a Fatal-5 Way match at WWE Crown Jewel. The numbers advantage is on the other side this time around. Will it result in The Eradicator dropping her belt in Saudi Arabia?

Rhea Ripley has only put forth one condition for WWE star Dominik Mysterio

After entertaining the viewers for months, both the Judgment Day stalwarts have proven that they are one of the best pairings in recent times. While interviewing with Sporting News Australia, Rhea Ripley disclosed the one thing that she forbade Dominik Mysterio from doing:

"[How vital has that partnership been both on-screen and behind the scenes?] I say to Dom all the time that he's not allowed to leave me. He's not allowed to leave me, because I need him and I feel like he needs me too," Ripley said.

When Dom lost the NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams, Ripley gave him an ultimatum to win the belt back. He did, followed by Balor and Priest regaining the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

However, unlike her fellow Judgment Day members, she has never lost the Women's World title since winning it from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Do you feel Rhea Ripley won't survive the Fatal-5 Way at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches