Rhea Ripley has brutal response to challenge from WWE legend

Rhea Ripley has responded to a WWE Hall of Famer claiming she would love to face her in a match.

WWE legend Torrie Wilson appeared at the recent K&S WrestleFest and claimed that she was obsessed with the Women's World Champion. Wilson added that she would love to wrestle Ripley one day but noted that The Eradicator would probably kill her if the two ever squared off.

The Women's World Champion took to social media to respond to Torrie Wilson's challenge for a match. Ripley claimed she would let Wilson live to avoid upsetting her fellow stablemate in The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom has made it known that he is a fan of Wilson's in the past:

"It’s ok, I’d let you live… Don’t want to upset @DomMysterio35 🙃," she posted.

WWE star Rhea Ripley on her storyline relationship with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has disclosed that she finds it relatively easy to balance her real-life relationship with her fiancé, AEW star Buddy Matthews, and her storyline relationship with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 27-year-old shared that she is an entirely different human being when she is at work. Ripley added that Mysterio is her partner in crime in WWE, and she will do whatever it takes to help him win:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works." [2:01 – 2:35]

Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship in a Fatal 5-Way next month at WWE Crown Jewel. Only time will tell if she can retain her title at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 4th.

