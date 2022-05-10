"Nothing to do with me" – Current Champion reacts to Seth Rollins assaulting Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Theory shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins unleashing a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW.

This week on the red brand, The American Nightmare faced Theory in a United States Championship match after overcoming The Visionary at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. However, Seth had no plans to move on from the feud as he cost Cody the title match before assaulting him.

Speaking about the assault from Rollins on RAW Talk, Theory said although Cody is an amazing wrestler, he's not as good as the current US Champion. Theory also mentioned that Seth's plans had nothing to do with him:

"You know, Seth is the man with a plan, but that plan has nothing to do with me. When it comes to The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, he's good, but he's not as good as the youngest United States champion in WWE history. And that's exactly why this championship is still on my shoulders" (from 0:11 to 0:32)

Cody Rhodes thought his feud with Seth Rollins was over after WrestleMania Backlash

The American Nightmare got the better of Seth Rollins for the second time at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. After the match, Cody revealed that he was ready to move on from The Messiah and pursue championship gold in WWE:

"This could have been the night where I fall off. This could have been where my honeymoon phase was over. It truly could have been, and maybe there are some wrestlers here who don’t want my run to keep going. But it’s going to keep going. I have a specific goal that we have already talked about. This is unfinished business for me, and I have to get it done."

The Prince of Pro Wrestling reiterated the same message on RAW this week, saying he’s done with Rollins after his back-to-back wins over him. However, The Visionary had different plans as he attacked Rhodes during his first title match since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Cody will have to wait longer to pursue his lifelong dream in WWE as Rollins isn't done with The American Nightmare. The two could culminate their feud inside a Hell in a Cell at the upcoming namesake premium live event.

