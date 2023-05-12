Current champion is rooting for 45-year-old WWE star to face Seth Rollins over Edge at Night of Champions

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's revelation has left fans aplenty rooting for The Rated-R Superstar in his quest to "finish the story" of becoming World Heavyweight Champion once again. Thus his career will have come full circle.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, however, believes AJ Styles should be the one to face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

While appearing on the latest edition of After The Bell, Carmello Hayes was asked about the current situation surrounding the newly introduced world title. He revealed that his first pick was another RAW Superstar:

"Man, I thought my boy Cody was going to do it," Hayes began. "I wanted it to come down to Cody and Seth one more time but, I'm rooting for AJ man." [22:02 onwards]

Further mentioning the appeal of witnessing Edge, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles together in the same ring for the first time, the 28-year-old star claimed that Theory does not need the win as the latter is doing well with the US title.

So instead, he wants Bobby Lashley to advance to the semi-finals and go on to face The Phenomenal One in the main event of WWE SmackDown tonight:

"You know I'd like to see Bobby get the win on that one, to be honest. It'd be cool if it came down to maybe, like, Bobby and AJ, and AJ and Seth in the finals, I think would be, in Saudi, would be great."

The last time AJ Styles won a world title in WWE was when he ended Jinder Mahal's title reign in 2017 during a SmackDown episode in the United Kingdom. The Phenomenal One held on to the title for a year before dropping it to current AEW star Bryan Danielson.

AJ Styles wants to give WWE Hall of Famer a receipt for past issues

Edge made an enemy out of AJ Styles when the former viciously assaulted the TNA Original, even hitting the latter with a Con-Chair-To, on the Road to WrestleMania 38. The duo met at the Show of Shows and then again at Backlash the following month. Both times, Edge picked up the win, thanks to interferences from Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Despite believing that the WWE Hall of Famer is on the good side now, AJ Styles has not forgotten what happened last year and wants to get some measure of revenge:

"As far as Edge is concerned, now, I haven't forgotten what he has done," he began. "I'm not saying that he's still in that same course, but, you know he's getting better, but, I haven't forgotten what he done. So to say that I don't want to hit him hard, well, that'd be a lie. So, it's coming, but, it's kind of like a receipt he deserves."

