"It's kind of like a receipt he deserves" - Edge's former WWE rival wants to exact revenge 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has made several enemies over the years owing to his Ultimate Opportunist persona.

Last year, heading into the Show of Shows, the Rated-R Superstar turned heel on beloved star AJ Styles. While his villain run didn't last long, simply because fans had no interest in booing Edge after such an emotional return in 2020, Styles did face the former's wrath during his brief run as the baddie.

Now, the two legendary stars will wrestle in a Triple Threat Match alongside Rey Mysterio on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. The winner of the bout will advance to the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

Speaking on WWE The Bump, AJ Styles discussed facing Edge after last wrestling him in a six-man tag match at the Hell in a Cell event last year. The Phenomenal One began by putting in words the amount of respect he has for the recent Hall of Fame inductee, Rey Mysterio.

Styles continued and stated that he hadn't forgotten what Edge had done to him last year and how he is going to pay on this week's blue brand show:

"As far as Edge is concerned, now, I haven't forgotten what he has done," he began. "I'm not saying that he's still in that same course, but, you know he's getting better, but, I haven't forgotten what he done. So to say that I don't want to hit him hard, well, that'd be a lie. So, it's coming, but, it's kind of like a receipt he deserves." [From 53:46 to 54:06]

Edge and AJ Styles wrestled two WWE matches last year

When AJ Styles debuted in WWE in 2016, no fan in their wildest imaginations would have thought the TNA legend would wrestle a then-retired Edge. Cut to 2022, the Rated-R Superstar was back to performing.

Fresh off a strong trilogy with Seth Rollins and a brief feud alongside wife Beth Phoenix against The Miz and the Mrs, Edge took on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

After Damian Priest interfered and cost Styles the bout, the two legends met in a rematch at Backlash. Once again, Edge emerged the victor, after Rhea Ripley joined the foray.

Their feud ultimately fizzled out after Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day. Then the trio booted their leader Edge out of the equation, thus forming a team that was a variation of the original incarnation.

