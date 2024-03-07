Current champion sends message to Bull Nakano after WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Earlier today, WWE announced Bull Nakano as the next star to join their Hall of Fame Class of 2024 after announcing Paul Heyman as the first inductee. Recently, one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion, Kairi Sane, congratulated the wrestling legend.

Bull Nakano's wrestling career commenced when she was 15 years old at All Japan Women's Pro-Wrestling. She wrestled for various promotions throughout her illustrious career, including WWE.

Her most notable feud was with Alundra Blayze during the summer of 1994. Despite failing to win the WWE (then WWF) Women's Championship at SummerSlam that year, the Japanese star ultimately won the belt in Tokyo at the Big Egg Wrestling Universe event. Bull Nakano held the title for five months before dropping it back to Blayze in 1995. She even wrestled for WCW in the mid-90s before retiring in 1997 owing to injuries.

The former IWGP Women's Champion, Kairi Sane, recently took to X/Twitter to congratulate Nakano:

"Congratulations, Bull Nakano. Congratulations on winning the award. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations," Kairi Sane captioned the picture she shared on X, standing next to Bull Nakano.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and Asuka) are currently involved in one of the top storylines heading into WrestleMania XL. They are on Women's Champion IYO SKY's side as the latter prepares to defend her belt on The Showcase of Immortals against 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match winner Bayley.

The Kabuki Warriors warn their challengers ahead of title match on WWE RAW

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are next in line to face Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

They became the number-one contenders on the Day 1 edition of RAW but never received their title opportunity yet. Baszler and Stark are a relatively fresh pairing in the women's tag team division. Meanwhile, Asuka and Kairi Sane have been a unit for a long time, even before their addition to Damage CTRL.

On this week's NXT Roadblock Tuesday, The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended the belts against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. Post-match, they were asked about the upcoming clash:

"Shayna, Zoey, [Asuka speaks in Japanese] no way, no way. We're still the champion. No one is ready for Kabuki Warriors."

Despite being a new team, WWE is clearly high on Zoey Stark and is yet to push Shayna Baszler after the latter had a noteworthy victory over Ronda Rousey last summer. We will find out soon if the Women's Tag Team Championship will change hands from The Kabuki Warriors.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE