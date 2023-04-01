Current champion has six-word message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will step into the squared circle for the biggest match of his career to date against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The bout is scheduled to open Night One at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Theory and Cena met in the ring for a one-on-one promo during which they had some strong words for each other. The back-and-forth ended with the official announcement of their high-profile match.

With just a couple of hours away, Austin Theory took to Twitter, posting an image of his interaction with John Cena on WWE RAW, captioned:

"No more words it’s Go Time," Theory wrote.

Will John Cena defy the odds and win the WWE United States Championship for the sixth time?

If John Cena was still a full-time performer, it would be silly to bet against the 16-time world champion ahead of any match he competes in. This time, however, the situation warrants the assumption that Theory will win the bout owing to Cena's busy Hollywood schedule.

Both stars have voiced their take in the last few weeks as to why they are facing each other. Cena may be in the twilight of his career, which could mean that a loss on Saturday night is inevitable for The Champ.

Elsewhere, a Hall of Famer drew comparisons to the United States Championship match at the Granddaddy Of Them All this year with a high-profile CM Punk WrestleMania showdown.

Theory has picked up notable victories over former WWE Champions Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins over the last few months. Perhaps a victory over John Cena would be his biggest yet, and could be the catalyst for a future main event run.

