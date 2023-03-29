WWE Legend compares upcoming first-time-ever title clash to high-profile CM Punk WrestleMania showdown

CM Punk's name is still controversial in the wrestling world, years after he infamously walked out of WWE. His time at the Stamford-based promotion was filled with many memorable performances. For example, his final WrestleMania bout against The Undertaker.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T drew comparisons between Austin Theory's match against John Cena to Punk facing The Deadman at MetLife Stadium ten years ago. Despite the controversial star supposedly considering it a demotion as opposed to closing out The Show Of Shows, Booker T believes that facing The Undertaker was in fact the main event for CM Punk.

Likewise, Austin Theory facing John Cena in the opening bout of Night One at SoFi Stadium this Saturday is the main event for the WWE United States Champion, claims the Hall of Famer:

"It wasn't for the title, but it was The Undertaker. He [CM Punk] may not think it was that big of a match, but for me, I'm comparing The Undertaker to John Cena." [1:08:42 onwards]

Booker T explained on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast.

"John Cena taking on Austin Theory, man, I can only imagine being that kid."

John Cena only made one appearance on the Road to WrestleMania 39 to promote his match against Austin Theory. The duo had an in-ring promo segment that featured several verbal jabs at one another.

Both Theory and Cena spoke outside WWE TV in interviews promoting the title bout, and even touched on why they are facing each other on The Granddaddy Of Them All. While the US Champion was perhaps more in character, Cena seemingly gave an honest take.

Booker T further expressed his excitement for the first-time-ever clash between Austin Theory and John Cena.

"To have that opportunity is one thing, but to be able to go out there and sit under the learning tree of John Cena, for, I don't know, 20-30 minutes, that's gonna be so freaking awesome!" [1:09:18-1:09:30]

