Current champion wrestles first WWE live event match in 6 months; picks up rare victory

A current champion has wrestled for the first time at a WWE live event in six months.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championships from Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. Liv Morgan went on hiatus from the company following the match and still has not returned. Sonya Deville tore her ACL shortly after winning the title and remains out of action with the injury.

Following Deville's injury, Green held a talent search to find a new tag team partner. In response, Piper Niven returned to the promotion and declared herself as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green were in action at a WWE live event last night. The champions defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a tag team match last night in Moline, Illinois. It was Chelsea Green's first match at a live event since June 18 in West Virginia.

WWE veteran Bully Ray suggests interesting romance storyline for Chelsea Green

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested an interesting romance storyline for Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

The 32-year-old made her return to the promotion during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year in San Antonio, Texas. She was quickly eliminated by Rhea Ripley, who then went on to win the match to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that the champion should have a romance storyline with Alpha Academy's Otis. Bully Ray also praised Green and noted that she makes everyone around her a better performer.

"Chelsea and Otis. Like I could see Chelsea, you know, vying for Otis in some weird way. I know this is not gonna happen. It's just that whole Mandy Rose and Otis thing went so well, I'd to see a version of that or some kind of story with Chelsea and Otis. I just felt the need to put her over. To me, she's an MVP whenever I see her on the show. I think she makes everybody else better that's around her," he said. [21:16 - 21:50]

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are an unlikely duo who have put together an impressive title reign so far. Only time will tell which WWE tag team will be able to dethrone Green and Niven of the Women's Tag Team Championships down the line.

