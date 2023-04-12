Current champion in WWE has a two-word message while remembering showcase encounter

The current United States Champion, Austin Theory, looked back at WWE WrestleMania 39's entrance and asserted that he is the greatest.

Theory successfully defended his title at WrestleMania 39 by conquering veteran John Cena. The 25-year-old retained the championship and became the only WWE Superstar to defend the United States Championship against Cena at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Throughout the match, Cena knocked Theory out with some of his most renowned maneuvers, including the five-knuckle shuffle. The WWE icon eventually locked Theory in the STF, but no one was around to witness him tap out because the referee was knocked out. Austin Theory defeated the former world champion and retained his United States championship with a low blow and A-Town Down.

It has been exactly 10 days since Austin Theory buried his childhood hero at the Showcase of the Immortals. With a dominant two-word message, the 25-year-old superstar took to Twitter to reminisce about his victory.

"The Greatest," Theory wrote.

You can check out the champion's tweet below:

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on his rise to stardom

The 25-year-old WWE superstar believes he has finally begun his journey to fame and fortune.

Defeating the Leader of The Cenation is likely to be Theory's most significant triumph to date. He subsequently won a major match on RAW against Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio. Theory does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

A-Town is aware of how strongly he's looked in recent months and has decided to react to that ascent with a tweet. He uploaded a photo of his WrestleMania 39 entrance from a crowded SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, California for his WrestleMania 39 entrance.

"I'm Doing It," he wrote.

You can check out Theory's tweet below:

After WrestleMania 39, the champion is yet to start a feud with any superstars for the US Title. It remains to be seen who will step up and dethrone Austin Theory.

