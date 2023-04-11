"I'm doing it" - Current champion in WWE on their rise to superstardom

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory feels like he has finally started his ascension towards superstardom.

Theory has had an excellent last few weeks. He defeated John Cena in the WrestleMania 39 opener to retain the U.S. title, which is arguably the biggest victory of his career to date. He then picked up a huge victory in a RAW matchup against lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio. Suffice to say, Theory doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

A-Town is aware of how strongly he's looked over the last few months and decided to comment on that rise with a new post on Twitter. He included a photo of his WrestleMania 39 entrance from a jam-packed SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Theory won the U.S. Championship back at Survivor Series 2022.

Will Austin Theory remain on RAW after the upcoming WWE draft?

While Austin Theory may be enjoying his time on RAW, there is no guarantee that he will stay on the red brand once the WWE Draft takes place. Triple H broke the news about the draft on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, and the WWE Universe has already made some predictions as to where certain stars may end up.

One thing that will be interesting is whether the company decides to separate the world championships once again, as they have done in previous years. The women's division currently has two world championships and two separate world champions in Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. However, the two did face off on the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW and teased a winner-takes-all showdown for a later date.

Whether any titles get united or separated remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: The wrestling universe is ecstatic to see their favorite superstars shake it up and once again represent brand supremacy.

