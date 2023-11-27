Current champions send bold message ahead of WWE RAW title match

A pair of current WWE champions are set to defend their titles on Monday's RAW, and now they have issued a bold statement to their opponents.

This week's post-Survivor Series RAW from Nashville will see Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya and Tegan Nox. The #1 contenders earned the opportunity by winning a Fatal 4 Way match on last week's RAW.

Green took to X today to declare a victory for she and her 32-year-old tag team partner, while also taking a shot at the challengers.

"Time to shut these losers up, right P?! #WWERAW @WWE," she wrote with the promotional graphic.

Niven then issued a response to back-up her partner, who is also 32-years-old.

"And send them packing! [briefcase emoji] [waving hand emoji]," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Women's Tag Team Champions, who recently celebrated a milestone in their title reign, will be making what is just their second defense tomorrow night. Their first time putting the titles on the line came at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 31st, where they retained over Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail.

WWE to present major Survivor Series fallout on RAW

The post-Survivor Series edition of RAW will air tomorrow night from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is expected to be loaded.

In addition to the Women's Tag Team Championship match, WWE has just announced that top stars CM Punk and Randy Orton will be on the show. This comes after their big comebacks at Survivor Series on Saturday.

Ivar vs. Bronson Reed was previously announced for RAW, as well as a six-team Turmoil match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day. The teams scheduled for the match are The Creeds, Alpha Academy, Indus Sher, Imperium, DIY, and The New Day.

What is your prediction for the Women's Tag Team Championship match on RAW? Who will win the Tag Team Turmoil bout? Sound off in the comments below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here