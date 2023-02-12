Current NXT star raising money for Jay Briscoe's family by selling gear he wore at Vengeance Day

WWE star Dijak is raising money for the family of Ring of Honor legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away at the beginning of the year after a car collision.

Dijak, formerly known as T-Bar from the now defunct group RETRIBUTION, most recently competed for the NXT North American Championship at Takeover Vengeance Day against Wes Lee. Despite putting up a great effort that included breaking his finger, the big man could not get the job done and Lee remains the brand's North American Champion.

Even though he didn't win, that doesn't mean Dijak still isn't attempting to do something positive. He recently announced on Twitter that he will be selling the gear that he wore at Vengeance Day and that all proceeds will go to the family of Jay Briscoe, who he calls a very dear friend.

"At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family."

At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family. Visit m.facebook.com/groups/ManiaCl… for more details or submit a bid to [email protected] Silent auction ends 2/14 @ 10pm EST.

WWE stars continue to pay their respects to Jay Briscoe and his family

Jay's death hit the pro wrestling universe hard as the former two-time ROH Champion and 13-time ROH tag team champion was only 38 years old when he passed. Talent from multiple companies, including WWE, have continued to pay their respects to Briscoe's legacy. Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently penned a beautiful letter saying how much he missed his friend from his days in ROH.

Jay's brother, Mark Briscoe, will continue to carry on the torch for "Dem Boyz." He has since wrestled in the main event of AEW Dynamite and will be in action on next week's show against former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods. Mark will have the support of much of the wrestling world, as he and his brother were greatly respected in the business.

What are your favorite Briscoe brothers' moments? Let us know in the comments down below.

