Current RAW star says the WWE Universe deserves better champions than Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Chelsea Green recently expressed her displeasure at seeing Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler win the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championships after Morgan suffered an injury. Last night on Monday Night RAW, Rodriguez teamed up with Shotzi to compete for the titles in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match against Damage CTRL, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. However, Rodriguez failed to recapture the title, as The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her partner walked out victorious.

Green and Deville were close to winning the title during the match as they attempted to pin Rodriguez. However, the latter kicked out at the last second. Green then took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the bout result.

"The @WWE universe deserves better!!! Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions," she wrote.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions. The @WWE universe deserves better!!!Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions. The @WWE universe deserves better!!!Sonya & I will be sending a strongly worded email out to management to rectify this. WE should be champions. https://t.co/moCwLj1aNs

Chelsea Green shared a revelation that changed her marriage to Matt Cardona. Check out the details here.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE after texting Triple H

Chelsea Green was released from her contract in April 2021. Earlier this year, in January, she made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and entered the 30-woman match. The 32-year-old has since been active on RAW.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out Of Character podcast, Green disclosed that a text message to Triple H led to her return to the company.

"I texted him [Triple H], and I said, 'I want my job back,' and he said, 'Okay, call me,' and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, 'I absolutely would love to have you back. Just tell me when's a good time for you to start,'" she said.

Cody and Brandi Rhodes helped put Chelsea Green on a blind date with Matt Cardona. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes