Current Superstar reveals why he can't tag Goldberg on Twitter

RETRIBUTION member T-BAR recently revealed why he couldn't tag WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in his latest tweet.

After Golberg made his return on RAW this week, T-BAR tweeted asking the WWE Universe to retweet his tweet if they want RETRIBUTION to destroy the veteran Superstar. As shown in the tweet, T-BAR didn't tag Goldberg, which a fan later pointed out. The fan asked T-BAR to tag Goldberg whenever he tweets about him in the future.

T-BAR responded to the fan and showed him proof as to why he couldn't tag Goldberg. In the short clip that T-BAR posted, you can see him searching for Goldberg's Twitter handle, but to no avail. Check out the conversation below:

RT this if you want to see #RETRIBUTION destroy Goldberg. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) January 5, 2021

Honestly I tried but it doesn’t pop up so I gave up. pic.twitter.com/PnfjlTwss1 — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) January 5, 2021

Goldberg recently made a surprise return to WWE on RAW Legends Night

Goldberg hadn't been seen on WWE TV since his WrestleMania 36 loss to Braun Strowman in a Universal title match. The former WCW World Champion is one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling even today, but fans aren't too thrilled with WWE bringing him back and handing him title shots.

Goldberg came out at the end of RAW and challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble. Goldberg and McIntyre have never faced each other before, and it would certainly be an interesting showdown, but a good chunk of WWE fans aren't interested in the least.

As for T-BAR's dilemma, it's strange why he could not see Goldberg's handle on Twitter. Was he blocked by the veteran, or is it simply a minor glitch? It should be noted that Goldberg had blocked RAW Superstar Riddle a long time ago, which led to the latter taking shots at him for months on end.

"The only way I could get Goldberg in a ring with me is if he gets to murder me, and I HAVE to let him. He couldn't do it in real life."

"You know how we talked, he said, "Serious, I can't be touched", and I'm the actual serious. But, go ahead and touch me, see what happens."

Coming back to T-BAR's original tweet, would you like to see a confrontation between Goldberg and RETRIBUTION somewhere down the line? Does the idea of Goldberg vs. T-BAR excite you? Sound off in the comment section!