Current top WWE name confesses to getting in trouble for being in bed with co-worker

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Jesse James recently recalled getting in trouble with his wife for being in bed with Shannon Moore.

In January 2001, James was released from WWE, only a few months before Moore joined the company. Nevertheless, the two stars shared the locker room in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling in 2005 and 2006. Although they never shared the squared circle, Moore and the current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events had a close relationship.

During a recent episode of James' "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast in which Moore was a guest, the two stars recalled the Hall of Famer's wife getting mad after he told her he was in bed with the former WCW Hardcore Champion watching Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

"I think that's the year that me and you watched Mr. & Mrs. Smith that time that Tracy got mad," Moore said. "Oh, we watched Mr. & Mrs. Smith and I said I'm watching with Shannon," James replied.

Moore added:

"Yes, we were laying in bed and like we may or may have not been under the influence. I just remember it was the first time I ever seen Mr. & Mrs. Smith, I'll never forget it. And Brian [James] is like, 'Hey man, I need to call Tracy.' I'm like, 'All right. Cool, man.' Like, why are you telling me? Like, I'm chilling watching TV [laughs]. He calls her and he's like, 'Hey babe, I'm just, you know, I'm laying in bed. I'm just watching TV, just getting, you know, I'm gonna go to sleep. I'm just laying here with Shannon and we're watching Mr. & Mrs. Smith. And she's like, I don't know what she said but I can hear an angry voice and she thought Shannon was a female." [36:44 - 37:40]

Jesse James was "scared to death" of a former superstar. Check out the details here.

"Road Dogg" Jesse James commented on Edge's move from WWE to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge (Adam Copeland) recently left the Stamford-based company after his contract expired. A few days later, he debuted in AEW.

On a previous episode of his "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast, Jesse James commented on Edge's move to Tony Khan's promotion. He claimed it was a "dagger to my heart."

"Well, I mean it was a dagger to my heart. Oh, good for him man. Good for him. Make some cheese, bro. He's got a beautiful wife, beautiful children, he's healthy and can do it. Man, I don't know. Kudos to him because at one point he was never gonna wrestle again. (...) It's like good for him, man. He found another place to make some money and do what he loves to do and probably have some creative input too I would imagine," he said.

Jesse James deemed a current champion the "template" for a particular kind of WWE Superstar. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the "Oh... You Didn't Know" podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.