"A dagger to my heart" - Top WWE name makes interesting comments about Edge joining AEW

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events "Road Dogg" Jesse James recently commented on Edge (Adam Copeland)'s move to AEW.

After several years of retirement, Edge returned to the Stamford-based company in 2020. Over the next three years, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, sharing the ring with several top superstars, including Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles. However, he recently left WWE after his contract expired.

A few days ago, The Rated-R Superstar made his AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view. On a recent episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast, Jesse James was asked about Edge's move to Tony Khan's promotion.

"Well, I mean it was a dagger to my heart. Oh, good for him man. Good for him. Make some cheese, bro. He's got a beautiful wife, beautiful children, he's healthy and can do it. Man, I don't know. Kudos to him because at one point he was never gonna wrestle again, you know what I mean, and he went off and if you haven't watched the show Vikings, there's about 6 or 7 seasons of that. I think he comes in around season 4. But he was great on that show and I thought he was really gonna have a... And then he got cleared to wrestle again and I think that's what his true love was," James replied.

The Hall of Famer added:

"So, you know, look, Bryan Danielson the same way. Good for them, man. It's another place that they can go and do what they love to do because they're very good at it and it's very marketable and make a good living or themselves. So, I don't know what else, this is a business and in business the facts don't give a beep about your feelings. But I like Edge and we had talked about it off air. It's like good for him, man. He found another place to make some money and do what he loves to do and probably have some creative input too I would imagine." [9:16 - 10:40]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks Edge made the right decision

Like Jesse James, Hall of Famer Booker T also addressed Edge's move to AEW on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. The current NXT color commentator has already done everything in WWE.

Booker T claimed that the Rated R Superstar made the right decision by joining Tony Khan's promotion.

"As far as Edge goes, like I said, he has made his career, he has done everything, and to be able to give back a little bit? From a mentor's perspective, I think he's doing the right thing. Still get paid a whole lot of money to not do a whole lot and beat my body up – I think he's doing the right thing. I think at the end of the day, you got to do what's right for you and your family. I think if you do that, it's not going to matter what anybody else thinks about it."

