Current wrestlers are "reckless" compared to the Attitude Era, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

WWE's Attitude Era is widely viewed as one of the greatest periods in the company's history. Vince Russo, a head writer during that time, believes modern-day wrestlers are "reckless" compared to in-ring talents of the 1990s.

Russo co-wrote RAW alongside Ed Ferrara when the show regularly drew its highest television ratings. In October 1999, both men left WWE to join WCW as writers and occasional on-screen performers.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion questioned whether wrestlers study legends from the past. He also mentioned how Attitude Era star Al Snow has noticed a difference in the way current talents receive moves:

"How could they watch old tapes and go out there and perform the way they do?" Russo said. "I mean, I always talk to Al Snow. Al's big on, bro, back in the day you took your own bump. Your opponent didn't bump you. You took your bump. What that means, bro, is you were constantly in control of the movements and your bodies. You took the bump. Man, today, you see these guys just throw each other around with reckless abandon, man." [5:03 – 5:34]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's honest reaction to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H attending Linda McMahon's Senate hearing.

How WWE Attitude Era stars would have dealt with current wrestlers

According to Vince Russo, modern-day wrestling styles would not have been well received by other competitors during the Attitude Era.

The veteran writer believes some wrestlers would probably have started legitimate fights with co-workers if today's moves happened in the 1990s:

"Bro, I'm telling you, people don't understand, if you pull that back in the day, bro, that guy is waiting for you as soon as you go through that curtain," Russo continued. "He is waiting for you, and, bro, it's gonna be on. There was a code back then and it just doesn't exist today." [5:34 – 5:51]

In a separate video, Russo said a recently released star should have risked losing her WWE job in a match before leaving the company.

