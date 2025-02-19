  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Current wrestlers are "reckless" compared to the Attitude Era, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Current wrestlers are "reckless" compared to the Attitude Era, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Feb 19, 2025 18:22 GMT
WWE Attitude Era stars [Image Credit: wwe.com]
WWE Attitude Era stars [Image Credit: wwe.com]

WWE's Attitude Era is widely viewed as one of the greatest periods in the company's history. Vince Russo, a head writer during that time, believes modern-day wrestlers are "reckless" compared to in-ring talents of the 1990s.

Ad

Russo co-wrote RAW alongside Ed Ferrara when the show regularly drew its highest television ratings. In October 1999, both men left WWE to join WCW as writers and occasional on-screen performers.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion questioned whether wrestlers study legends from the past. He also mentioned how Attitude Era star Al Snow has noticed a difference in the way current talents receive moves:

"How could they watch old tapes and go out there and perform the way they do?" Russo said. "I mean, I always talk to Al Snow. Al's big on, bro, back in the day you took your own bump. Your opponent didn't bump you. You took your bump. What that means, bro, is you were constantly in control of the movements and your bodies. You took the bump. Man, today, you see these guys just throw each other around with reckless abandon, man." [5:03 – 5:34]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

youtube-cover
Ad

Watch the video above to hear Russo's honest reaction to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H attending Linda McMahon's Senate hearing.

How WWE Attitude Era stars would have dealt with current wrestlers

According to Vince Russo, modern-day wrestling styles would not have been well received by other competitors during the Attitude Era.

The veteran writer believes some wrestlers would probably have started legitimate fights with co-workers if today's moves happened in the 1990s:

Ad
"Bro, I'm telling you, people don't understand, if you pull that back in the day, bro, that guy is waiting for you as soon as you go through that curtain," Russo continued. "He is waiting for you, and, bro, it's gonna be on. There was a code back then and it just doesn't exist today." [5:34 – 5:51]
Ad

In a separate video, Russo said a recently released star should have risked losing her WWE job in a match before leaving the company.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी