Current WWE champion mocks Triple H's decision to introduce new titles on RAW

Triple H introduced the new World Tag Team Championship last night on WWE RAW and a superstar has poked fun at the decision on social media.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in a 6-Pack Challenge Ladder match at WrestleMania. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory pulled down one set of titles to become champions, while The Miz and R-Truth retrieved the other set at the end of the match.

Triple H presented Awesome Truth with the new World Tag Team Championship last night on the red brand, and Grayson Waller mocked the decision. The Australian star took to social media during the segment to joke about Awesome Truth being rewarded for coming in 2nd place in the ladder match at WrestleMania.

"This really is awesome! Truth and Miz getting rewarded for finishing second in the ladder match at Mania! #WWERAW," he wrote.

Former WWE manager explains why Triple H is being praised following WrestleMania

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently discussed why Triple H is getting his flowers following a very successful WWE WrestleMania XL event.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell revealed why he felt so many people were praising The Game. He noted that Triple H has brought the ratings up, got The Rock to return, and is easy to communicate with.

"Look at what he has done so far. He has brought the ratings up, the houses are great. They brought The Rock in, that would help anybody. But it's not that... that's gonna help Trips, that was the reason Triple H was successful. He is a good guy. People can talk to him. When I was there before, you know, when I came in off the street in Nashville, they gave me a job in like 40 minutes after they heard me do an interview. But he was the guy I talked to. He has done a great job," said Mantell. [From 06:29 onwards]

Grayson Waller is an entertaining personality, and his pairing with Austin Theory has been a success so far. It will be interesting to see if the champions will be presented with new titles as well this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

