Current WWE champion pushes Triple H to make major change

A current champion in WWE has called out Triple H and is pushing to make a major change in the promotion. The company is getting set for King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

United States Champion Logan Paul was a guest on WWE's The Bump today and suggested that the company change the name of the upcoming premium live event.

Backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley stumbled over the name during the interview and The Maverick took the opportunity to call out Paul Levesque (Triple H) for the overly long name of this weekend's premium live event.

"Yeah, it is hard to say. They got me up there saying it, like back to back. Get a new name. Get a new name Paul (Triple H), we have got to switch it up dude," he said.

Cody Rhodes will be defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul this Saturday at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Former WWE manager praises Triple H for his leadership

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently praised Triple H for the changes he has made in the company.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell noted that Vince McMahon used to respond to the ratings being down by hotshotting an angle for a boost. Mantell noted that Triple H has completely changed WWE's presentation and has done a good job so far.

"But now, this whole landscape is so different from 18 months ago. It looks like someone just came in, took some gasoline and a match, threw it in there, blew it up, restarted it, and this is what we've got. They did a good job. Now, they've got doors and windows, hallways, alleyways, and everything open for them to go down, but they are not in a hurry." [29:49 - 30:19]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul got out of having to defend his United States Championship this Saturday at King and Queen of the Ring and only the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old can capture the title from Cody Rhodes at the premium live event this weekend.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.