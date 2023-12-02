Current WWE champion reacts to praise from The Undertaker

A current WWE champion has reacted to praise from The Undertaker ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Undertaker has started his own show titled Six Feet Under now that he has hung up his wrestling boots for good. He recently revealed his Mt. Rushmore of smaller wrestlers and received praise from fans for mentioning Chris Benoit on his list.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, The Undertaker spoke about Logan Paul and stated that the United States Champion was an incredible athlete. He noted that Paul could use some improvement in the storytelling aspect of his performance but added that the 28-year-old could be special as a superstar if he wanted to be.

“Dude, I tell you what, it’s amazing guys like him, obviously incredibly athletic. I met him once at WrestleMania last year in LA briefly. Man, if he wanted to, I think he could be really, really special. Not that he isn’t. I mean, athletically he can do everything, but I mean, if he would kind of invest some of his time too, I mean, what he’s done already with, I mean, is pretty astounding, really. It’s not easy to get in and have matches of that caliber that quickly. I think a little more work in the storytelling department," he said. [H/T: PWMania]

Logan Paul reacted to the praise from the Hall of Famer with a heart emoji on his Instagram story, as seen in the image below.

Paul reacts to praise from Taker.

The Undertaker names dream opponent he never faced in WWE

The Undertaker recently named a dream opponent that he never got a chance to face during his tenure as a WWE Superstar.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, the Hall of Famer noted that he never got the chance to wrestle Andre The Giant. He added that by the time he signed with the promotion, Andre's health was already in decline.

"The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre," The Undertaker said. "That was always a dream. No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre's health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and his back and his knees and everything." [6:09 – 6:32]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Logan Paul is scheduled to make his first appearance as United States Champion tonight on SmackDown and shared a video with Randy Orton ahead of tonight's show. It will be fascinating to see who Paul's first challenger for the title will be on SmackDown.

