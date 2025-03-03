Current WWE champion takes a shot at Jade Cargill following Elimination Chamber 2025 return

If the world is filled with wolves and sheep, Jade Cargill knows exactly which side to be on after what happened to her on WWE SmackDown in November 2024. She made an explosive comeback at Elimination Chamber last Saturday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and right out of the gate, she brought the storm to Naomi, who supposedly was the mystery attacker.

Speaking of Canada, home country hero and WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green fired shots at the former AEW TBS Champion regarding the latter's "wolves" comment.

After the premium live event at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Jade Cargill claimed that the women's division is filled with wolves who hide their insecurities with fake smiles and hugs. On X/Twitter, Chelsea Green had a light-hearted remark, which was seemingly a response to The Storm:

"Imagine calling your coworkers “wolves” while demanding respect, and I’m just over here like: [Chelsea's picture with her dogs]," she wrote.

Naomi vehemently denied that she had anything to do with Jade Cargill's attack before Elimination Chamber. But after Cargill attacked her inside the Chamber, The Glow has a problem. She either backs up her claim or owns up to what she did.

Jade Cargill breaks silence following explosive WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 return

Jade Cargill shared a video on X/Twitter, addressing her detractors. Although not mentioned outright, it seems clear that The Storm is disturbed by what Naomi allegedly did to her.

In November 2024, she was found unconscious on a car's crashed windshield. Naomi later replaced her as Bianca Belair's tag team partner. The two were Women's Tag Team Champions until last week's episode of RAW.

The inaugural AEW TBS Champion feels she has earned her place in WWE, and those in the locker room should realize that her showing grace is not a weakness.

"There are wolves in the shape of women all around me. I can see the way they look into my eyes. I am not them, and they are not me... and I weather every storm that was meant to break me. [...] Don't mistake my grace for weakness. I've played by the rules long enough, now it's time for mine... I am one of one, I am that b***h," Jade Cargill said.

Meanwhile, The EST prevailed in the Women's Elimination Chamber and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41. She will face either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY, depending on who walks away with the belt on RAW this week.

