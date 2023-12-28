Current WWE champion vows to "disrupt the entire industry"

A current champion in WWE has revealed that he plans to disrupt the entire wrestling industry.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio lost the United States Championship last month at Crown Jewel due to controversial circumstances. Santos Escobar betrayed his former Latino World Order stablemate and left a pair of brass knuckles on the ring apron.

Logan Paul spotted the brass knuckles and used them to his advantage to capture the United States Championship at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The promotion is currently holding a tournament on WWE SmackDown to determine Logan Paul's first challenger for the title.

The popular YouTuber released a new video today and reflected on his year in the promotion. He claimed that he will remember some of the moments that he had this year in wrestling for the rest of his life. Paul noted that he went injury-free but almost injured Rey Mysterio during their title match at Crown Jewel. He added that he didn't just sign with the promotion to be a part of it and vowed to disrupt the entire wrestling industry moving forward:

"Yes, that is the match where I became the United States Champion. If you’ve followed my journey for ten years now on the Internet, I don’t just do things to take part. I do them to take over. I fully plan on doing that with the WWE. The future is bright, and I am going to make a lot of noise and disrupt the entire industry," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the video below:

Former WWE writer claims Logan Paul is better than most of the roster

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Logan Paul is better than 75% of the WWE Superstars on the roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran praised Paul as a performer. Russo noted that the United States Champion has a ton of charisma and can get heat from wrestling fans:

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

Logan Paul has only competed in eight matches so far but has already made a great impression on wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see who wins the tournament on SmackDown and challenges him for the United States Championship in the weeks ahead.

Who would you like to see win the United States Championship tournament and challenge for the title? Let us know in the comments section below.