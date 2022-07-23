"I'm grateful beyond words" - Current WWE official opens up on Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon announced his retirement today, and a current WWE official has responded with kind words.

The 77-year-old announced on Twitter that he was stepping away from WWE. He is currently under investigation by WWE's Board of Directors for allegedly paying out over $12 million in non-disclosure agreements to former female employees. There have been rumors that more allegations are on the way against Vince.

WWE official Adam Pearce posted a photo with Vince McMahon on Facebook with a short message. Adam thanked the former WWE CEO and Chairman for changing his life and noted that he would forever be grateful.

"You changed my life. You changed my family's life. You let me sit under the learning tree. I'm grateful beyond words. And I always will be. Thank you, Boss," he wrote.

Stephanie pays tribute to Vince McMahon on SmackDown

After Vince McMahon stepped down, it was announced that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would replace him as Co-CEOs. The former's role as Chairwoman is now permanent, and she kicked off this week's edition of SmackDown to a great reaction from the Boston crowd.

She got emotional speaking about her father's retirement and wanted to make sure that he still got the opportunity to thank all the fans despite being unable to be there.

Stephanie then started a "Thank you, Vince!" chant with the WWE Universe and mouthed "I love you, dad" to the camera at the end of the segment.

"This is the WWE Universe and we are eternally grateful for all of you. But since Vince had the opportunity to thank us, I think this is the moment that we take to thank him," she said. (01:19- 01:37)

