Current WWE star attempts The Rock's finisher amid WWE return rumor [Watch]

WWE hosted a live event in Corbin, Kentucky, on January 15, where Baron Corbin attempted to emulate The Rock.

The Modern Day Wrestling God was in action against Dolph Ziggler. During the match, Corbin attempted to take down the Showoff with the People's Elbow, which is Dwayne Johnson's finisher. However, Ziggler was able to get back on his feet before Corbin could go through with the move. The former world champion then went on to plant Baron with a Superkick to pick up the victory.

The entire sequence was captured by a fan who was present at the Corbin Arena. You can check out the clip below:

The Rock is rumored to be returning to WWE soon for a WrestleMania storyline. The dream match between the Brahma Bull and Roman Reigns has been anticipated by fans ever since the latter turned heel and proclaimed himself as The Head of the Table.

The dream showdown could happen at WrestleMania: Hollywood this year, which will take place in California. Baron Corbin attempting the People's Elbow could be a subtle tease for The Great One's return.

WWE Hall of Famer believes The Rock could dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE food chain for over two years. He was last pinned by Baron Corbin at the TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, begging the question of who could stop him.

Booker T shared his thoughts on the matter. The WWE Hall of Famer stated on his podcast that The Rock could be the one to take down the Tribal Chief.

"Can you smell what I'm cooking baby? [Should The Rock beat Reigns for the title?] I don't know, you know what I mean? It could be one of those things like when I won the title at Reality of Wrestling and just left it in the ring, just had to show him. It could be one of those type of deals, you know what I mean?" said Booker.

James @James_23152 WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 has broken the all-time gate record for the event.



The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32



The Rock vs Roman Reigns(Rumored match) Effect!!! WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 has broken the all-time gate record for the event.The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32The Rock vs Roman Reigns(Rumored match) Effect!!! https://t.co/3HkqSJh3Dw

Dwayne Johnson was last seen inside the squared circle in 2019. He made an appearance on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary, where he cut a promo alongside Becky Lynch. The duo were interrupted by Baron Corbin, leading to a beatdown of The Lone Wolf.

The Brahma Bull's last match inside the WWE ring came at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match.

