Current WWE star was disappointed with WrestleMania XL title match

Sometimes, certain WWE matches do not live up to the hype in the eyes of some fans. But the fact of the matter is, this sentiment rings true even for the performers. At WrestleMania XL, Bayley defeated IYO SKY to become the Women's Champion for the first time in over three years. The contest also capped off a lengthy angle involving Damage CTRL.

As The Role Model has reiterated time and time again, the genesis of the faction was her idea. Hence, she must have felt good about sharing the spotlight with her former stablemate on the grand stage. However, the bout itself did not go as she hoped it would.

In a chat with Bodyslam.net, Bayley admitted that she did not rewatch her WrestleMania XL title match, although that is something the WWE star does often. The many praises she received from backstage officials and fans, though, helped change her mind about the bout.

"I am someone who does watch my matches back. But I haven’t watched that one back because I was upset at myself on certain things. I was like ‘Oh that wasn’t how I wanted it to go,’ but hearing the feedback from my peers, and coaches, and producers, it’s all been the same and saying similar things."

The Women's Champion added that at this point she was also proud of the contest.

"So I feel so proud, you know? Especially coming back from my injury. I was still trying to get back to where I was. I keep trying to get back to how I move, and how I adapted to every style in the ring. That was a reminder to the fans that I’m not done yet! I was down for a little bit, but I still have a lot left in the tank."

Bayley's WrestleMania Sunday moment was positively compared to Cody Rhodes' triumph later that night. The two WWE stars retained their respective belts at Backlash France. However, The Role Model's championship defense ended in chaotic fashion.

What's next for Bayley on WWE SmackDown?

The rules of this year's WWE Draft ensured Bayley stayed on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton, who recently joined the main roster, has become very popular among fans.

At Backlash France, The Role Model pinned Naomi to win the Triple Threat match. The finish allowed the Triple H-led creative team to protect Tiffany Stratton. Hence, Stratton is expected to continue her pursuit of the title in the coming weeks. Besides The Buff Barbie, many prominent names, including the new Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, have joined the blue brand.

SmackDown recently welcomed Nia Jax to its roster. The Irresistible Force could also target The Role Model's gold heading into the next premium live event.