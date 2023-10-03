Current WWE star inks touching tribute to Bray Wyatt

Since Bray Wyatt passed away in August, many wrestlers have given tributes to the late wrestler. Recently, a WWE Superstar also inked a touching tribute to Wyatt.

As per the reports, The Eater of Worlds contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, aggravating his heart issues. The former Universal Champion was rumored to be recovering well from a career-threatening illness. But he passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack at just 36 years of age. WWE commentator Corey Graves recently inked a touching tribute to Wyatt.

Octeel Tattoo shared a reel on his Instagram account revealing WWE commentator Corey Graves got a Bray tribute tattoo done by him. In the captions, he also talked about the other tattoos he did for Graves.

Check out the post below:

"It was a real honor today to tattoo this Bray Wyatt tribute piece on my long time homie @wwegraves. Thanks as always for your trust and friendship all these years.*side fact…. Not only does @wwegraves have the first tattoo I ever did,… he also has the first Godzilla tattoo I ever did !" he wrote.

The former Universal Champion was such a loved and respected person in the business that the tributes have come from all over the world, and it appears they won't stop anytime soon.

Many WWE Superstars have already inked tribute to Bray Wyatt

On the August 25 episode of WWE SmackDown, the promotion held a massive tribute show for Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. Multiple video packages were broadcast throughout the show, and some promos and spots during matches to pay homage to the late wrestler.

As per reports, over 15 people got inked after the show to honor the former Universal Champion. This included WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Shotzi.

"After the show, 15 WWE wrestlers and employees went to Greg Mosier’s tattoo studio in Louisville. Strowman, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Shotzi, creative team member Rob Fee, ring announcer Mike Rome, television producer Temario Thomas, production staff members Josh Jackson and Brian Frooustet and six others got tattoos of the Wyatt moth logo," Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes.

The Eater of The World left us too soon, yet gave us a lot of memories. What is your favorite Bray Wyatt memory? Sound off in the comments section below.

