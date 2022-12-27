Current WWE star recalls an embarrassing situation for Charlotte Flair on TV

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke about Charlotte Flair saying "I Quit" on TV.

Charlotte's last televised match happened at WrestleMania Backlash where she went up against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two women put on a hard-hitting affair but Ronda finally picked up the win with The Armbar, forcing her opponent into saying two humiliating words.

In an interview with Sony Sports India, McIntyre said that it must have been extremely shameful for some like Charlotte to say "I Quit." He claimed that the Queen was wrestling royalty and it hadn't been easy for her to grow out of her father's shadow:

"It's especially embarrassing for Charlotte Flair, who's so very proud. She has the family legacy to live up to and somehow overcome her father's gigantic shadow. As I mentioned, Ronda just running through the women's division, but the one person that can go toe-to-toe with her is Charlotte Flair. She's an incredible athlete, she's transitioned unbelievably, I guess, from a gymnastics background into the wrestling world. It's in her blood and she's done such an amazing job." [From 24:43 - 25:09]

Austin @rondarouseyszn Thread: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair in a "I Quit" match for the Smackdown Women's title at WrestleMania Backlash Thread: Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair in a "I Quit" match for the Smackdown Women's title at WrestleMania Backlash https://t.co/udh1TsJ0xl

You can watch the full interview here.

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

McIntyre feels Charlotte Flair shouldn't have angered Ronda Rousey

Speaking on the buildup to the match at WrestleMania Backslash, McIntyre pointed out that Charlotte Flair had pushed Ronda to the brink with her dirty tricks and mind games. In the same interview, the former WWE Champion said:

"But she should've known better than to anger Ronda and allow her to use her emotions because Ronda's somebody that can take that anger, harness that anger in the ring direction and hurt people. So she just p-ed her off and she ended up with a broken arm and she's been gone ever since." [From 25:18 - 25:35]

The Scottish Warrior felt that The Baddest Woman on the Planet used those emotions during their encounter and managed to get the better of Flair. The Rowdy One is now set for another title defense against Raquel Rodriquez on the December 30 episode of SmackDown.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will vanquish Raquel in their next meeting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sony Sports Network and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes