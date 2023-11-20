Current WWE Superstar claims she is still in regular contact with Trish Stratus

A WWE RAW star has disclosed that she still regularly talks with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The veteran star last competed in a match at WWE Payback 2023 in September, where she squared off against Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match that stole the show. It was Stratus' first cage match of her career, and she came up short. The Man picked up the victory to end their feud, and then matters got even worse for the Hall of Famer.

Her protege, Zoey Stark, entered the ring, and the veteran didn't want to talk to her. Stark decided to leave her mentor behind and hit her with a Z360. The former NXT star has found success with the legend on the main roster and is scheduled to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series this Saturday.

In an interview with Jeremy Lambert on Fightful Select, Zoey Stark revealed that she still regularly talks with Trish Stratus. Stark noted that the best advice she received from the legend was to find "your why" in the storyline.

Stark stated that Stratus would tell her to figure out her motivations in a storyline she is a part of, and the two still communicate.

Bill Apter makes hilarious claim about WWE star Trish Stratus

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently explained why he left Trish Stratus off his list of the hottest women in wrestling.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter clarified why he did not name Trish Stratus on the list. Apter noted that he was asked to name the hottest women in wrestling, and Stratus qualifies as "ultra-hot."

"I am gonna tell you why I didn't, because she is not hot, she is ultra-hot. They did not ask us about ultra hot, they only asked us about hot. Ultra hot is a different list." [From 01:09 to 01:22]

Rhea Ripley has been dominant so far as Women's World Champion, and Zoey Stark has a tall task ahead of her on November 25. Only time will tell if Stark and Stratus will ever reunite on WWE television.

