Current WWE Superstar comments on "indescribable" relationship with Shawn Michaels

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels is undoubtedly an idol to many WWE stars, including NXT Superstar Wes Lee.

Both Lee and Michaels currently work closely together on WWE's third brand, NXT, with Heartbreak Kid working as the head booker and mentor to the superstars of the future, including Wes Lee.

During a recent interview on the Getting Over podcast, the current NXT North American Champion opened up about his relationship with Michaels and explained what it is like to work with the WWE Hall of Famer on a regular basis.

"We have interactions everyday that I see him at the PC and yes, the inner child in me is like, losing his mind over the fact that I have this relationship with Shawn Michaels. The fact that we have been able to shed tears with each other means that we have a connection that you don’t really get to have with a lot of people and for me to have that with one of my idols is, my entire time here has been indescribable, honestly.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Lee recently took the next step in his pro wrestling career as he outlasted Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Oro Mansah and Nathan Frazer in a ladder match at Halloween Havoc to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Hall of Famer compares current WWE Superstar to Shawn Michaels

During his days as a WWE performer, Heartbreak Kid was the showstopper, as his matches were constantly head and shoulders above his colleagues.

One performer who many believe to be 2022's version of The Heartbreak Kid is Seth Rollins, including former WWE Champion Kurt Angle, who recently compared the two stars on his self-titled podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.

"You know what? It's not too much of a leap to say that he is the next Shawn Michaels. I believe he will be eventually. He is not there yet because Shawn put in a lot more years. So you know, 30-something years." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Like Michaels, Rollins has achieved many similar feats as a WWE Superstar, including multiple world titles as well as victories in the Royal Rumble match and the main event of WrestleMania.

