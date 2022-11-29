Current WWE Superstar deletes tweet about Rhea Ripley after fan backlash

Fan outrage on Twitter has forced former WWE US Champion Shelton Benjamin to delete his tweet about Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim.

Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim are incredibly close in real life. The two WWE Superstars occasionally poke fun at each other on Twitter, and most fans are aware of that at this point.

Earlier today, Benjamin posted a photo of Rhea Ripley attempting a pin on Yim in her own unique manner, as shown HERE. The WWE veteran dubbed it a "dream come true" scenario, and this didn't sit well with some fans on Twitter. After receiving a bunch of hateful tweets, Benjamin decided to delete the tweet. He wrote the following in his recent tweet:

"Too many people not up to speed on the joke. I’m Not comfy with the inappropriate responses. Thus previous tweet deleted."

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 Too many people not up to speed on the joke. I’m Not comfy with the inappropriate responses. Thus previous tweet deleted. Too many people not up to speed on the joke. I’m Not comfy with the inappropriate responses. Thus previous tweet deleted.

Benjamin's tweet received massive support from pro-wrestling fans. Check out some of the responses below:

Tmac4113 @tmac41132 we live in now. People can’t tell the difference between a joke and reality. Everyone wants to cancel or attack @Sheltyb803 Sadly that’s the worldwe live in now. People can’t tell the difference between a joke and reality. Everyone wants to cancel or attack @Sheltyb803 Sadly that’s the world 🌎 we live in now. People can’t tell the difference between a joke and reality. Everyone wants to cancel or attack

Rich 🇲🇽 🇵🇷 (🏈3-8) (🏒6-15-1) @Rich_LBFan @Sheltyb803 if it's anything between you and Mia, I always know it's joking. I know you and Mia are great friends that just give each other a good Hard time/fun on Twitter. @Sheltyb803 if it's anything between you and Mia, I always know it's joking. I know you and Mia are great friends that just give each other a good Hard time/fun on Twitter.

Pat Munster Draven @PatMunster2



did an interview with @Sheltyb803 Y’all been roasting each other for years and I wish people knew the story. It’s like a sister/brother thing where that love and respect is there but you joke and have a good time roasting each other. @Sportskeeda did an interview with @MiaYim about this back in 2018 @Sheltyb803 Y’all been roasting each other for years and I wish people knew the story. It’s like a sister/brother thing where that love and respect is there but you joke and have a good time roasting each other. @Sportskeeda did an interview with @MiaYim about this back in 2018

Allison 🌈🏳️‍🌈 @AllisonIckes @Sheltyb803 People need to get up to speed on how you guys talk to each other @Sheltyb803 People need to get up to speed on how you guys talk to each other

Rhea Ripley has previously reacted to her unique pinfall going viral

Rhea Ripley has been using her unique pinfall style on fellow WWE Superstars for a while now. Not long ago, The Nightmare pinned NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez in her unique manner on WWE NXT. She later took to Twitter to react to the pinfall and shared a "Face Throwing a Kiss emoji."

As for Shelton Benjamin and Mia Yim's close friendship, both superstars have spoken up about the same on various occasions in the past. Here's what Yim had to say about her bond with the WWE veteran:

"After one of my relationships, the domestic violence one, he was there throughout the entire thing. He was there if I needed a place to hide away. He would make sure that I would have a place and would come get me if anything were to happen."

She added:

"So even though we banter and we go back and forth, it's all full of love. We have each other's back. He is someone I would keep in my life even after wrestling. He's still a piece of sh** though. (laughs)"

Unfortunately, Shelton Benjamin's joke didn't thrill some fans on Twitter, and he eventually had to delete the tweet. Judging by Yim's response, she wasn't happy about Benjamin facing heat from fans.

Do you think Benjamin went too far with his now-deleted tweet about Mia Yim and Rhea Ripley? Or did the fans overreact?

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes