Current WWE Superstar looks almost unrecognizable in throwback Marine Corps photos

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently shared a few throwback photos while serving in the United States Marine Corps in which she looked almost unrecognizable.

Evans kicked off her professional wrestling career in 2014. Two years later, she joined WWE. The 32-year-old is currently on the SmackDown roster. However, before becoming a superstar, the Sassy Southern Belle served in the United States Marine Corps for a few years.

Celebrating the Marine Corps birthday today, Evans shared a few throwback photos from her time in service on Twitter.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARINES! 🇺🇲 SFMF," Evans captioned the pictures.

WWE veteran recently mocked the booking of Lacey Evans. Check out his comments here.

Serving in the Marine Corps helped Lacey Evans in WWE

When she was only 19, Lacey Evans enlisted in the Marine Corps. In an interview with The Military Times, The Sassy Southern Belle disclosed that she wanted to get out of a rough situation and learn a better way of life. Hence, she decided to join the most challenging branch in the United States Military.

Speaking to Fox Sports in 2020, the SmackDown star explained how her experience in the Marines helped her wrestling career.

"I miss it every single day. It's motivation, it's badassery, and it just picks me up. You know, everyday I go out there as a WWE wrestler, and I kick a** and take names, but this is what made me who I am today [...] [what I learned in the marines that translated to the ring?] what haven't I learned? Grit, toughness, bearing, initiative, accountability, taking the initiative to get up, get out there, get everything that you have every single day, in the ring, out of the ring, packing your bags, making flights, not being late, and being a hard-charging, confident, limitless lady, honey," she said. [From 1:10 to 2:13]

Four current superstars have served in the United States military. Check out their military ranks here.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes