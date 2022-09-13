Current WWE Superstar hasn't lost a RAW singles match in 12 years; last loss was against John Cena

Since his loss to John Cena on a RAW taping in 2010, Hall of Famer Edge is yet to lose a singles match on the red brand.

The Rated R Superstar has been a mainstay on RAW for a while now. He is currently feuding with The Judgment Day, a heel faction that he originally founded. He was later ousted from the faction by Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Edge faced Dominik Mysterio in singles competition. The Rated R Superstar won the match via Disqualification after Finn Balor interfered and attacked him. The show ended with The Judgment Day standing tall over a battered Edge.

For those unaware, this was Edge's sixth straight singles victory on WWE RAW. The same was pointed out by Twitter handle Wrestling Stats & Info on the microblogging site.

"The streak continues as @EdgeRatedR continues his 6-match undefeated run in #WWERaw singles matches. It has been more than a decade since he lost a 1-on-1 match on @WWE #Raw."

The Hall of Famer's last two defeats on the red brand came against Daniel Bryan and John Cena, respectively.

Edge's last RAW singles loss was against arch-rival John Cena

Almost 12 years ago, The Rated R Superstar faced John Cena on September 20, 2010, taping of WWE RAW. The match ended with Cena picking up a victory over Edge.

On the main episode of the red brand, he lost to Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson). He then had two consecutive matches on the RAW taping against John Cena. He lost the first while winning the second.

Thereafter, the Hall of Famer went on to pick up singles victories over Jack Swagger and The Miz on RAW. On January 31, 2011, Edge defeated The Miz on RAW. He announced his retirement shortly after and steered clear of the squared circle for nine long years.

The Hall of Famer made his surprise return at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. He came quite close to winning the battle royal but was eventually tossed over the top rope by Roman Reigns.

Since Edge's return to WWE, he has picked up singles victories on RAW over Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. He also recently teamed up with Rey Mysterio to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle.

Meanwhile, John Cena has been away from the squared circle for a while. He was last seen on the June 27 episode of RAW, where he celebrated his 20th anniversary with WWE.

