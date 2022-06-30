“People still talk about it” - Current WWE Superstar on his only singles match against John Cena

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke about the only time he stood across the ring from John Cena.

The Underdog from Underground made his main roster debut in 2015 during the 16-time world champion's open challenge for the United States Championship. Despite injuring his shoulder on his way to the ring, Sami took Cena to his limits, earning The Cenation Leader's respect in the process.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sami disclosed that people still talk to him about the bout. The Master Strategist added that it was an emotional night for him, wrestling in his hometown:

"It was amazing. People still talk to me about that match. The feeling in the audience that night in Montreal, in my hometown at the Bell Center, my home arena, the reception was something I'll never forget. Even the fact that my shoulder was all torn up and I got through that match. I mean, it does kind of complicate the emotion of the night."

He also noted that the occasion was a mixture of highs and lows:

"It's not just one high and high, but the lows contribute to making it such a crazy unique special night because I don't think there's another night in my career that quite mixes such a high and such a low." (From 58:11 to 58:50)

Sami Zayn hopes to wrestle against John Cena one more time in WWE

While Sami Zayn vs. John Cena is one of the better matches of both men's careers, it's still the only time the duo has locked horns.

The bout was memorable for Zayn, who was introduced to Montreal by legendary Bret Hart. Sami stated that he hopes to battle against the 16-time world champion but is not sure if it could happen due to the latter's part-time schedule:

"It was the only singles match I've had with John Cena, so I'm actually grateful. People still talk about it and the fact that it was my hometown makes it even bigger. I'm grateful for the fact that I got to mix it up with John Cena one-on-one because as we know he's not, around the WWE Universe as much these days. Will it ever happen again? I certainly hope so, but I can't say for certain. So if that was the only one we'll ever have, I'm very, very proud of it." (From 58:55 to 59:23)

John Cena returned to WWE programming this week on RAW to celebrate his 20 years with the company. Sami Zayn, meanwhile, has been working closely with The Bloodline on the blue brand, and a feud between the two looks unlikely.

