"Can you blame him?"- Current WWE Superstar thinks Dominik Mysterio turned heel to "hang out with Rhea Ripley"

WWE veteran Shelton Benjamin recently shared his reaction to Dominik Mysterio's heel turn at Clash at the Castle.

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Edge and Rey Mysterio (accompanied by Dominik Mysterio) defeated Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (accompanied by Rhea Ripley). After the match, Dominik turned on Edge and Rey Mysterio, thus turning heel in the process. The heel turn took fans as well as many pro-wrestling personalities by surprise.

Former United States Champion Shelton Benjamin recently put out a tweet reacting to the heel turn. Benjamin believes that Dominik betrayed Edge and Rey Mysterio so that he could go hang out with Rhea Ripley, and asked fans if they could blame him for turning heel. Benjamin also warned Dominik by stating that "it's a trap."

"Now he can go hang out with @Rhea Ripley_WWE can you blame him" Benjamin tweeted.

Rey Mysterio recently reacted to his son's betrayal by posting a five-word message on Instagram. The former WWE Champion was left in complete denial over his son's actions.

Rhea Ripley has been targeting Dominik Mysterio for a while now

Ever since Edge's return to the promotion at SummerSlam 2022, he and the Mysterios have been feuding with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. The rivalry has seen Rhea Ripley attack Dominik Mysterio on various occasions, and Twitter has reacted to the same with a barrage of NSFW jokes.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently opened up about Ripley's attacks on Dominik and stated that she should 'seduce' him to join The Judgment Day.

"I loved the visual last night [on RAW] of Rhea carrying Dominik out on her shoulder. I think Rhea is the most interesting part of this whole story. I would love to see Rhea be the one in Dominik's ear, Rhea being the one that's pulling the strings, 'cause we expect it to be a Priest or Balor. But, no, let the woman be the one in the young man's ear going, you know, 'I beat you up 'cause I knew it was best for you 'cause you belong with us,'" said Bully Ray. Maybe being a bit of a temptress or seduces Dominik to the dark side of the Judgment Day, whatever it is."

At 25 years old, Dominik Mysterio has a long road ahead of him in WWE. He has done nothing of note for a while now, but his feud with The Nightmare has done wonders for his character. It remains to be seen how WWE handles a heel Dominik, now that he has embraced his dark side.

