"This is embarrassing to watch"- Ex-WWE star slams WWE's latest clip featuring Baron Corbin

Curtis Axel wasn't impressed with the finish to Baron Corbin vs Kevin Owens on the latest edition of SmackDown, and posted a scathing comment about it on Twitter.

WWE's official Twitter handle posted a clip from the August 13, 2021 edition of SmackDown. The clip features the final moments of Baron Corbin's singles contest with Kevin Owens, and shows Owens picking up a win over Corbin.

It looks like former WWE Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel didn't like the final sequence between Baron Corbin and Owens. He called it embarrassing in his tweet, as can be seen below:

This is embarrassing to watch… — Joe Hennig (@JoeHennig) August 14, 2021

Baron Corbin's new character is garnering a mostly positive response from fans

Baron Corbin isn't The King anymore and is going through a rough patch when it comes to his finances. Corbin lost his crown to Shinsuke Nakamura a while ago but it wasn't the only thing that he lost.

Corbin has apparently lost all of his savings and investments as well. As a result, he is having a tough time making ends meet. He has done some questionable things over the past few weeks, which includes trying to steal a fellow WWE Supertsar's wallet.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo thinks WWE is punishing Baron Corbin with his new gimmick. Check out his comments below:

"I'm telling you, bro. I'm telling you! I guarantee you, this is where it came from, okay? Bro, I know for a fact that he hated the King thing. The Burger King helmet and the cape. I know for a fact, trust me, he hated that! I know he was pitching a lot of things, bro, and I guarantee you at one point he said, 'I'm not making any money.' I guarantee you he said that at one point,' and that became the gimmick. I guarantee you that's how it happens here. You say one thing, bro, that they don't like, 'Oh, you have no money, ha? Oh, okay, you're really not going to, because we're going to make you homeless'. I'm telling you, bro, that's how they work," revealed Vince Russo.

Check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW, where former WWE head writer Vince Russo speaks not only about Baron Corbin, but also breaks down Monday Night RAW below:

