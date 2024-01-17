Dakota Kai has fiery response when asked about WWE return

Dakota Kai has issued a fiery response to fans who asked when the WWE SmackDown star will be returning to the ring.

Kai is a part of the Damage CTRL faction on WWE SmackDown. The group debuted following the RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam 2022. Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to retain the title, and then Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai showed up. The heel faction surrounded The EST in the ring but backed down once Becky Lynch turned babyface and stood beside her.

There has been some tension within Damage CTRL after Iyo Sky won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Asuka and Kairi Sane also have recently joined the group, but Bayley was seemingly unaware that it was going to happen. Kai has been out of action with a torn ACL suffered in May but has been seen on WWE television supporting Damage CTRL several times as she recovers from the injury.

Speaking on her Twitch channel, Kai issued a fiery response to fans who somehow believe she is faking the injury because she can move around. She added that she isn't magically going to be cleared after spending nine months on the shelf.

"I'm so sick of seeing people saying, 'She can run and jump, but she's not cleared still?' No, that's not how this works. Obviously, I can run and jump because I've been doing it for the last few months, but they have a set date for when you actually get cleared because I have to still do matches and they have to check all the boxes of when I'm actually cleared. I'm not going to be in a wheelchair for nine months and then suddenly stand up and go, 'I'm cured.' That's not how it works," said Dakota Kai. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE star Dakota Kai shares update on when she can return to the ring

Dakota Kai revealed that she does not know the exact date when she can return to action but noted that things are going well at the moment.

During a recent stream on Twitch, the Damage CTRL member told fans to stop asking her when her return date is because she has no idea. Kai added that rehab is going great, and it is "definitely not long now" before she can return to the squared circle.

"I have been running. I have been jumping. Please stop with 'she's lying, she's faking.' Do you think it's been my choice to not wrestle for nine months? Do you think it's been my choice? No. I don't know when the clear date is. Please stop asking me. Rehab is going great though. It's definitely not long now," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Dakota Kai could replace Bayley as the new leader of Damage CTRL. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Kai when she can return to the ring down the line.

Do you think Dakota Kai will return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

