Dakota Kai reveals hilarious nickname ahead of WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai has shared a hilarious nickname she had growing up ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Kai returned from a torn ACL earlier this year and decided to betray Bayley and align with the remaining remembers of Damage CTRL. She competed alongside The Kabuki Warriors against Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi at WrestleMania but the heel faction came up short. Jade Cargill planted the veteran with Jaded in the middle of the ring to earn the pinfall victory for her team at The Show of Shows.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Kai shared a hilarious video on her Instagram story. The former champion sent a birthday message to her father and then revealed what he used to call her growing up. She noted her dad used to refer to her as "heifer" and you can check out the video by clicking here.

Dakota Kai reveals why she betrayed Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Dakota Kai has opened up on why Damage CTRL decided to leave Bayley behind after she won the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Bayley got the ultimate revenge on her former faction by defeating Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. In an interview on 97.7 QLZ, Kai explained why the group wanted to get rid of The Role Model. She claimed Bayley was too controlling and the heel faction could accomplish a lot more without her:

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has been given both Iyo and I a lot of opportunities. But, I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is. alittle bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," said Kai. [From 07:07 - 07:27]

Damage CTRL had a rough WrestleMania weekend with Iyo Sky losing her WWE Women's Championship and her stablemates falling short in the 6-woman tag team match during Night 1. Only time will tell how the faction will rebound from a tough weekend in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.

