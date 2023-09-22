Dakota Kai sends one-word message to released WWE Superstar

Dakota Kai sent a one-word message to a 48-year-old superstar following his shocking release by WWE.

Today was a sad day in the world of professional wrestling as many performers lost their jobs. WWE veterans such as Dolph Ziggler, Dana Brooke, and Elias were a part of today's talent cuts by the company.

Shelton Benjamin was also released today, and the veteran put together a Hall of Fame-worthy resume during his time in the promotion. He initially signed in 2000 and spent a decade with the company before being released in 2010. Benjamin spent six years on the independent wrestling scene before his return in 2016. The Gold Standard captured the Intercontinental Championship three times during his time as a superstar and is well respected by his peers in the wrestling industry.

Benjamin thanked WWE on social media following his release and said he is excited for his next chapter. Dakota Kai reacted to his post and said that Benjamin was a legend, as seen in her message below.

WWE star Dakota Kai comments on when she can return to the ring

Dakota Kai suffered a torn ACL in May and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Dakota Kai and Bayley on the May 12th edition of SmackDown. The match resulted in disaster, as both Morgan and Kai suffered injuries during the bout.

Kai returned at WWE SummerSlam to show support to her fellow stablemate, Iyo Sky. The Genius of the Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on July 1st and cashed in at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking at the press conference following SummerSlam, Kai disclosed that she is nowhere near ready to return to the ring. She stated that she wanted to be in Detroit to celebrate with Iyo Sky after she won the title.

"I came because this is such a great moment for her and us as a group. I'm still ways away from being in-ring cleared, but I had to be here for her tonight. This is a crazy accomplishment for her, representing us as Damage CTRL. But yeah, 2024 is about to be crazy. But we're getting there," said Dakota Kai.

Many talented superstars were let go today but could have bright futures elsewhere. Only time will tell what the future holds for the released stars and if any more changes are on the horizon following the company's merger with UFC.

