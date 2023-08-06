What injury does Dakota Kai have? Why she isn't wrestling in WWE now

Dakota Kai has had an up-and-down time in WWE. She first started with the promotion through NXT, NXT UK, and the Mae Young Classic. Unfortunately, she was released on 29 April 2022. Thankfully, Dakota was re-hired as soon as Triple H took over the company's creative direction.

Still, one of her most devastating setbacks took place earlier this year. The Samoan star was in a tag team bout on the May 12 episode of SmackDown alongside her Damage CTRL teammate Bayley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Things went south when Liv suffered an injury.

Not long after Morgan was hurt, Dakota ended up tearing her ACL. The serious leg injury had her out of action immediately, and she hadn't been seen on WWE television ever since.

Word was that she was injured after Morgan suffered her shoulder injury & it came in a spot where she knew Morgan was hurt & trying to protect her.



Damage CTRL formed upon Kai's return at SummerSlam 2022. The faction went on to dominate the red brand. In fact, Dakota and IYO SKY won the Women's Tag Team Titles on two occasions.

Despite the setback, Dakota is clearly working hard toward a comeback. Kai recently revealed that she's unfortunately still far away from returning but promised that 2024 is "about to be crazy."

Dakota Kai appeared at WWE SummerSlam to celebrate IYO SKY's win

While Dakota Kai is unlikely to return to the ring for quite some time, the New Zealand star was at the SummerSlam event. She appeared following the WWE Women's Championship bout.

Bianca Belair managed to defeat Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a shocking turn of events. Before The EST could even begin to celebrate, however, IYO SKY's music hit, and both the Japanese sensation and Bayley rushed to ringside.

Bayley helped take out Charlotte Flair and Asuka ringside before IYO cashed in her briefcase and defeated Bianca to win her first singles title on the main roster. Kai then joined The Role Model and SKY in their celebration.

Despite the reunion, there's still a lot of tension within the group. Bayley and IYO have not been on the same page lately.

Things were seemingly different at SummerSlam, where their plan worked to perfection, but will they remain in sync moving forward? Without Dakota Kai as a mediator, who knows how their relationship will unfold?

