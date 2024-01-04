Dakota Kai shows off new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

The injury Dakota Kai sustained in May 2023 rendered impossible any chances of competing in a WWE ring for the remainder of the year. Despite this, the company brought her back at SummerSlam when IYO SKY became the Women's Champion.

She disclosed that 2024 may be the year she makes her in-ring return. It remains to be seen if Kai manages to do so on the Road to WrestleMania 40, as Damage CTRL has arguably the top storyline in the women's division at the moment.

IYO SKY is scheduled to defend her Women's Championship against "Michin" Mia Yim this Friday night on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. Dakota Kai, meanwhile, shared a story on Instagram showing off her dyed hair.

Check it out below:

Dakota Kai's Instagram story

Damage CTRL grew in number late last year as The Kabuki Warriors joined them. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Bayley's team lost for the second straight year to Bianca Belair's.

Bianca Belair comments on Damage CTRL booting out Bayley on WWE SmackDown

Bayley brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY together at SummerSlam 2022. The trio has been in opposition with The EST of WWE ever since.

When asked about Bayley's plight within the faction of late on ROAR Around The Ring, Bianca Belair stated that she has no intentions of getting involved in their drama. However, she also revealed that it would be rather heartbreaking if The Role Model ultimately gets betrayed:

"You know what, I don't really want to get involved in that. All I can say is, whatever happens, that's between them, and they caused it on themselves," Belair said. "I will say Bayley has been the mastermind behind all of this, so, part of my heart will feel bad if something is happening. End of the day, whatever comes to her, comes to her."

Dakota Kai has already missed quite a lot, while IYO SKY has greatly benefitted from solid booking in the latter half of 2023. Many fans are convinced that it should be Bayley who walks out of Tropicana Field later this month as the Women's Royal Rumble winner.

During the Fastlane post-show press conference last year, Bayley also expressed her desire for the WWE Universe to witness a triple-threat match between the original trio of Damage CTRL at the Show of Shows. Check out the details here.