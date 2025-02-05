Dakota Kai shows off stunning new look amid injury hiatus

Dakota Kai showed off a stunning new look amid her WWE hiatus today on social media. The Damage CTRL star has not been in action since the January 20, 2025, episode of WWE RAW.

Kai is currently out of action with a concussion after teaming up with IYO SKY to defeat Pure Fusion Collective's Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match last month. Stark and Baszler mocked the veteran following the injury, as she had missed a substantial amount of time in recent years with a torn ACL and meniscus.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram story today to promote her Twitch stream and can be seen with a new hairstyle. The New Zealand star is now sporting blonde hair, and you can check out a screenshot from the clip below:

The Damage CTRL member showed off a new look today on social media. [Image credits: Screenshots from Dakota Kai's Instagram]

Bayley used to be the leader of Damage CTRL, but the group betrayed her last year. The Role Model went on to get the ultimate revenge by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL to become WWE Women's Champion. Bayley recently transferred to RAW after failing to defeat Tiffany Stratton last month on SmackDown.

Dakota Kai is expected to return to WWE soon

A new report has provided a major update about when Dakota Kai is rumored to make her return to WWE RAW.

According to PWInsider, the former Women's Tag Team Champion is set to return to action soon. The report noted that Kai could make her comeback by the end of the month after suffering a concussion in January.

Dakota Kai has never captured a singles title during her time in the promotion. She made it to the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament last month, but it was not meant to be. Lyra Valkyria defeated Kai to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion on the January 13 edition of RAW and still has not defended the title.

Valkyria competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the PLE this past Saturday night, but it was Charlotte Flair who emerged victorious. It will be interesting to see when Dakota Kai makes her return to the ring in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

