Dakota Kai unveils stunning new look following WWE RAW

Dakota Kai has unveiled a new look following her surprise appearance on last night's edition of WWE RAW. Kai returned to action on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown after being out with a torn ACL suffered last May.

The Damage CTRL member was supposed to team with Bayley against The Kabuki Warriors last Friday night on SmackDown, but she decided to betray The Role Model instead. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors beat down Bayley.

Following her heel turn on SmackDown, Kai took to her Instagram story to unveil a new look. You can check it out in the image below or by clicking here.

Kai shows off a new look on her Instagram story today.

Bayley is scheduled to battle IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40.

WWE veteran comments on Dakota Kai betraying Bayley

Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam 2022 and looked poised to become a dominant faction in WWE. However, the group is now fractured, and Bayley has been phased out after IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match on January 27 and was set on choosing Rhea Ripley as her WrestleMania opponent. However, she overheard her former stablemates plotting to betray her and decided to pick Iyo Sky as her opponent at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell claimed Dakota Kai's heel turn presented the opportunity for another babyface to help Bayley. Mantell added that fans will try to figure that out following SmackDown, which makes wrestling great.

"That creates another opportunity for another babyface. Wrestling fans' minds operate differently from other people's. Now everyone is thinking about who is going to fill in that spot. Who is going to do this? That's the beauty of wrestling." [From 33:30 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill confronted Damage CTRL backstage following their attack on Bayley, and IYO SKY has warned the former AEW star to stay out of their business.

It will be interesting to see how Bayley gets revenge on Dakota Kai in the weeks ahead and if Jade Cargill will get involved in the storyline ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Would you like to see Bayley capture the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes