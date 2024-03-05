WWE Superstar fires shots at Jade Cargill following SmackDown confrontation

A current champion has delivered a warning to Jade Cargill ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. Cargill appeared on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown during a backstage segment.

Bayley teamed up with Dakota Kai to battle The Kabuki Warriors, but it was a trap. Dakota Kai betrayed the Women's Royal Rumble winner, and she was beaten down by the remaining members of Damage CTRL.

Jade Cargill confronted WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky, Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, and Dakota Kai backstage on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown before heading into Nick Aldis' office. WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky took to her official X account today to send a warning to Cargill ahead of RAW:

"1. Stop poking your nose into our affairs. 2. Pointing fingers is disrespectful. 3. Go away," she wrote.

Former WWE manager stunned by Jade Cargill's height

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was in awe of how much taller Jade Cargill was than the members of Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown.

Cargill spent several years in All Elite Wrestling before leaving the company last year. She was undefeated as TBS Champion before dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing 2023. She lost once again to Kris Statlander in her final match in AEW last September.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell discussed Cargill's backstage confrontation with Damage CTRL. The wrestling veteran was stunned by the former AEW star's height and noted that everyone else looked tiny in comparison:

"That girl. How tall is she? Like, 6 feet, at least? Because she looked, those little Japanese girls looked like damn near midgets next to her. She is right there at it! But she is (tall)!" [34:35 - 35:00]

Cargill made it to the final three of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 31-year-old on the road to WrestleMania 40.

